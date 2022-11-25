There’s currently an ongoing petition to FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal which has since received a public outburst.

As opined by many Ghanaians and football lovers all over the world including some soccer experts like Mike Dean who is an EPL referee – it was a call for the penalty, plus an offside second goal allowed and not forgetting the dubious yellow card to Alidu Seidu.

Apparently, referee Ismail Elfath made bad decisions when it mattered the most and it also demoralized players of the Blackstars team.

Surprisingly, referee Ismail Elfath refused to go and check the VAR even when the players were urging him to go and check in order to reconsider his controversial decision.

It’s fair to demand that FIFA review the performance of referee Ismail Elfath. It’s not for nothing FIFA has invested in technology to improve the quality of decisions on the pitch.

The VAR referees should also be suspended, they equally didn’t play their role.

Dear @FIFAcom, this is a public protest asking you to review and suspend this referee, Ismail Elfath.



He’s an apology of a referee and shouldn’t be doing this at this level. Game changing decisions without remorse. pic.twitter.com/Emj319cyIO — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 24, 2022

Even Mike Dean feels Ghana were “cheated”. Says it’s scary that the referee wasn’t asked to go take a second look at the Salisu incident on the VAR screen! It’s unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/L5IIamJwQ7 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 24, 2022

Referee Ismail Elfath: You were not fair to @GhanaBlackstars in this #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup game against @selecaoportugal, that they lost 2-3. @Cristiano did not deserve that penalty you gave. Why did you not use #VAR? Why? At least you should have checked! ?????? pic.twitter.com/NkchFj4fEL — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) November 24, 2022

? Breaking:



The GFA petitions FIFA about the conduct of US referee Ismail Elfath after his key decisions – including a penalty awarded Portugal and failure to check VAR – cost the Black Stars points in their World Cup opener pic.twitter.com/ovnQwoREr3 — Bortey ?? (@joelbortey) November 25, 2022

Referee Ismail Elfath should not be allowed to officiate any more games involving the World Cup. He is a racist and a danger to football. @FIFAcom @ghanafaofficial @UEFAcom @SaddickAdams pic.twitter.com/5Yu7w4hxkn — Della Russel (@IamClassPee) November 24, 2022

American referee Ismail Elfath awarded an imaginary penalty to Portugal against Ghana without checking with VAR pic.twitter.com/VbrdBorFZi — Blaise Eyong (@BlaiseEyong) November 24, 2022

Both the referee and VAR officials were so bias



First refused to check that penalty which was never a penalty



Then again refused to check Leao who was offside pic.twitter.com/BtIc4MI6eW — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 24, 2022