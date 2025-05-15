Ghanaians praise Bola Ray for miraculously raising over 1 million Cedis for Otumfour within a few minutes

Ghanaians have praised EIB Network boss, Bola Ray, SKA Bolaz.

This comes following the just ended Millennium Excellence Awards, that aimed at celebrating personalities that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their respective fields.

The talked-about event had Bola Ray among other top-notch personalities serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

Bola Ray, as the master of ceremonies was able to raise over 1 million Ghana Cedis for Otumfour’s foundation.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, even though the focus was not to raise funds for the foundation, the EIB Network boss miraculously raised over 1 million Ghana Cedis within the shortest time.