type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment”Eii Antics Paa nie” - Ghanaians react to Adom Kyei’s instant miracle...
Entertainment

”Eii Antics Paa nie” – Ghanaians react to Adom Kyei’s instant miracle on Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lilwin

Scores of Ghanaians have reacted to the viral video of the bizarre miracle incident inside the Philadelphia church.

In the video, Lilwin who suffered severe injuries after his accident months ago visited his spiritual father alongside his team to worship with him.

In the middle of the service, Lilwin and his team were invited to the pulpit by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

After Lilwin and his team stormed the pulpit, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah performed an instant miracle on Lilwin’s injured neck.

As seen in the trending video, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah placed his hands on Lilwin’s arms and neck, made an unusual sound, and later told Lilwin to remove his neck brace.

Lilwin did exactly that and confirmed that the pains in his neck had vanished into thin air.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

Following the video’s release, there has been a wave of reactions. Many people have expressed disappointment in the actor.

The question arises: why didn’t Adom Kyei Duah perform the miracle on Lilwin that day?

The comment section of the video is filled with mockery towards the actor and the Man of God, whom Lilwin reveres more than God.

Check some comments below

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, July 1, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways