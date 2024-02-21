“Maali thought she was the only one”: Ghanaians react after Shatta Wale is caught kissing TikTok Slay Queen – Video

- Advertisement -

After sharing with readers and viewers the now trending controversial video of Shatta Wale supposedly sharing a kiss with a Tiktok Slay, Ghanaians have trooped in to share their thoughts.

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale found his name in the trends after getting featured in a supposed slay queen’s fast slideshow video on TikTok and Ghanaians are really talking.

The TikToker identified only as Ohemaa Bella shared the now viral video, flaunting Shatta Wale in her bedroom getting coozy together.

The said lady shared a short fast slideshow video of herself in her bedroom with bedroom toys.

However, Shatta Wale made a short but interesting appearance in the video kissing her.

This comes short after Maali, the current girlfriend of Shatta Wale took to social media to brag that girls are jealous of her because of her relationship with the seasoned singer.

Below are some reactions:

Bokuntey Bright Capo said; The boss himself,4lyf is 4lyf.I salute

DjTality GH Said; I will confess.. Am the one bewitching Shatta wale?????

Kuame Chris said; Shatta please don’t do that maali

Check out the video below