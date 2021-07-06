- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians have paid tribute to Hiplife artiste Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro, who is expected to be declared officially dead in the coming days per the constitution of the land.

Today, July 6, 2021, marks exactly seven years since the musician and Janet Bandu strangely went missing at Ada during a vacation with Asamoah Gyan and friends, and all frantic search for their bodies has proven futile.

In accordance with the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.

While Castro’s family and some of his colleagues are yet to come to terms with his passing, others have taken to social media to mourn him.

Some celebrities including D-Black, Kwaw Kese and many others eulogized the musician with some recounting fond memories of him.

Check out some of the tributes gathered below: