Ghanaians react as Guinness World Records recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum Singathon – Guinness World Records has publicly revealed that its aware of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

This revelation was made after one journalist from Ghana named Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi was able to elicit a response from the organization.

The body’s reaction made it clear it was aware of Afua’s Sing-A-Thon but she and her colleagues still had a long way to go before they could be considered authentic, by providing the necessary proof.

Replying to Abrantie, Guinness World Records stated that;

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

Hi Abrantie, we look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Optimistic Ghanaians have taken this comment from Guinness World Records as a sign of victory and hence have started jubilating.

Sky Is The Limit on Facebook for instance commented – May that sleepless nights not be in vain

George Best – Apart from Ghana national team “I mean way back 2010”,I think Afua Asantewaa is the one bringing all the regions together as Ghanaians ..To me she’s a National Treasure and she needs to be rewarded by the Government God bless you Asantewaa I couldn’t go out this Xmas but you entertain me ruff

Osei Boateng – Whether they approve it or not we, Ghanaians, believe she’s broken the record.

curves.enlarge – We’re solidly behind Her

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records officially reveals the current state of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record