By now, almost everyone on the internet may have seen or heard that actress Nana Ama McBrown has severed ties with UTV as host of United Showbiz.

She has now joined Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General. Her unveiling was done on Monday morning, heralded by a traditional display of Ashanti culture.

But the question on the lips of many curious people, including us at GHPage is; why did McBrown leave UTV where she was not seen only as an employee but a family to its owners?

Well, we have been doing some digging to find answers to the same question you may also be having on your mind.

Here is what we have unraveled so far

According to first-hand information shared by Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Nana Ama McBrown did not tender her resignation to the management of Despite Media.

In fact, the relationship between McBrown and Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson and people of the top hierarchy was so strong that they never anticipated her exit.

Apparently, they were as shocked as we were to hear in the blogs and on social media that McBrown was heading to Media General, but they treated the rumours with a pinch of salt.

According to the grapevine source, right after McBrown settled her GH¢60,000 fine for contempt of court, alongside Kwame A-Plus and Mr Logic, she asked for sick leave with the excuse that she was still experiencing pains in her arm.

But days later, the management of UTV and McBrown has a crunch meeting where she is quoted to have said that “the seat was too hot for her” – referring to her job as host of United Showbiz.

Citing the aforementioned claims by Thosecalledcelebs, some social media users have suggested that Nana Ama Mcbrown should have taken her time and worked with the management of UTV to find a lasting solution to the ‘problem’.

According to these people, no matter what Mcbrown becomes in the future as far as her journalism career is concerned, Despite Media will forever be a part of her.

Because they gave her their huge platform to showcase her talent to the world despite not having any education about journalism.

Mcbrown’s move to ONUA TV without tendering in her resignation letter has been described as ‘ungratefulness’ by a larger number of people who have come across Thosecalledcelebs tagged ‘inside’ story.

And besides, it has also been rumoured that Desipte and Fadda Dickson had met to plan and unveil a new show for her because they wanted the star actress to feel comfortable working with them.

OKAY FM’s Abena Moet, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Ola Michael have courageously come out to bash Mcbrown for being unappreciative notwithstanding all the sacrifices Despite Media made for her

Meanwhile, both Despite Media and Nana Ama Mcbrown herself are yet to break since on these disturbing rumours.

