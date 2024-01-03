Ghanaians react as Nigerian lady who challenged Afua Aduonum gets disqualified

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady, Jazmine Sing who predicted doom for Afua Asantewaa regarding her quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual has reportedly been disqualified.



Recall that a few days ago, a video which went viral and was sighted by our outfit on the Facebook page of Celebrities Buzz showed the pretty TikToker looking visibly angry and hurling invectives at some people who had joined her TikTok live video.



Even though she did not directly mention the name of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, she remarked that persons supporting the Ghanaian can pray and fast yet she will not be named as the new record holder for the longest singing marathon.

According to a piece of exclusive information that has been made available on our desks, Jazmine Singz didn’t even officially apply to Guiness World Records for her singathon attempt.

As revealed by a close insider, she began her own fake Guiness World Record singathon just to chase clout on social media.

From what we have gathered, Guiness World Records knew nothing about Jazmine’s singathon attempt making her automatically disqualified

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa has submitted her pieces of evidence including;

Below are some of the reactions of Ghanaians who have come across the news of Jazmine’s disqualification…

Queenabel Rexford – That serves her right,,,the God we serve isn’t for one nation ooo wish people well so good will before you,,,how can you pray your colleague fail in whatever we both we fighting for and with that pride and boldness shame on her

Ransford Morriss – A pro verb in twi. If you said you won’t allow your sister to get 9 . You also won’t get 10 so upon all the curses nothing came out ooh

Ransford Morriss – When you envy your sister from another mother that’s what will happen to you and you think they will not find out about the pre recording you did

Nana Yaw Freshnewton – Man no be God

