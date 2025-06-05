Ghanaians react as Salma Mumin uses police convoy to go and buy “waakye”

Actress and business woman, Salma Mumin has made it into the trends for the wrong reasons.

The actress took to her social media platforms, Snapchat to be precise to let all and sundry know that she was on her way to go and buy waakye.

Funnily enough, per the video the actress shared, one could see a police motorbike taking the lead and paving way for the actress.

Per our checks, it is uncovered that the actress used a convoy to go and buy the waakye.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known the “big man” behind the use of convoy to go and buy waakye.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have taken to the comment section to express their displeasure in the trending video.

