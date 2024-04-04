Ghanaians react as the tall list of all the popular female celebrities Henry Fitz has allegedly chopped drops

- Advertisement -

Henry Fitz, a known Koforidua big boy who was into real estate and the hospitality business has been trending on social media ever since two intimate videos one allegedly featuring Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo went rife on social media yesterday.

In the video allegedly featuring Serwaa Amihere, the two were cuddling after an alleged hot bedroom encounter.

With Efia Odo, she was receiving passionate kisses on her cheeks while Henry was topless and sleeping next to him.

READ ALSO: Real or photoshop? Here’s the trending bedroom photos of Serwaa Amihere and lover

Amidst the disgraceful saga, a trending list on social media which is yet to be authenticated captures the names of some popular ladies Henry has allegedly slept with.

In the list, a recently married TV presenter’s name got a special feature, as well as three top female musicians, one famed slay queen who was recently in the news for the obvious reasons and is currently abroad and a very respected broadcaster.

Unfortunately, we can’t publicly publish the names due to our policy and the need to protect the identity of the insider who shared the names with us.

Netizens Reactions…

Nana Yaw Gyamfi – The brotherhood is proud of you

Owusu Angela – If you have sleep with them AND SO WHAT they are not married , it’s recently some is married. De guy should stop what he is doing it will not him koraaaa if he don’t take care ND change. God will punish him

Sakyi Chiah Benjamin – Some too is seriously in their dm wanting to marry them but they have refused all in the name of I need a rich guy

Mary Adzokpa – but they also slept with him, thousands women sleeping with u and u thinks u are on top of the world, are rather a loser , u eat them they eat u and even again from u idiot.

Buabeng Isaac – That’s what happens when u woman cheapens herself….when you cheapen yourself, ure easily bought out by money

READ ALSO: Bedroom video of Henry Fitz and Efia Odo goes viral