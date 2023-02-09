Scores of Ghanaians are taken aback by the latest news that controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular as Afia Schwarzenegger, has tied the knot – for the second.

It would be recalled that the Queen of social media feuds and ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2016, followed by a traditional wedding in Accra.

But barely a year later, the marriage hit the rocks in a dramatic style after Abrokwa caught Afia in bed with another man whose identity remains unknown to date. In 2020, the marriage was officially dissolved by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

Fast forward to 2023, Afia Schwar has walked down the aisle with her newly-found lover, videos obtained by GHPage suggest. The wedding was done privately, our sources reveal.

In the circulating videos on social media, the mother of twins donned a beautiful yellow figure-hugging dress made from Kente.

One of Afia’s twin sons James Ian Heerdegan broke the news, sharing the video on his official Instagram page and congratulating his mother.

The video has got many people commenting with most of the remarks pointing to the fact no man in his right frame of mind would settle for Afia due to her publicly known nonchalant behaviour on the internet.

kay_richhie: ?mmerima binom nso de?, womp? ahotwo! (Translation: Some men don’t like peace)

ashawo_blogger: Eai some men get heart paa oh