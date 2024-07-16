type here...
He thinks we dey play for here? – Ghanaians react to Adom Kyei Duah’s Jesus movie shoot

By Mr. Tabernacle

In the last few days, the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre has made some remarks that have seen him trending.

He first said that God had sent him to tell his followers to replace his image with the traditional Jesus Christ Pictures.

As asserted by Adom Kyei Duah, his photo will replace the famous image of Christ in the next 500 years.

In the latest of his viral and stirring comments, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has openly disclosed that he has initiated plans to produce and cast his own Jesus movie.

While speaking, he urged his congregation to also be ready to feature in his upcoming Jesus Movie.

This has angered some Ghanaians on the internet as they have reacted. Many of the netizens have questioned the genuineness of the man of God for making such statements.

Read some of the comments gathered on the internet following the video below

Rcky Adu – This man is joking, he think say we dey play for Ghana errr

Sylvester Nokobi Snr 0 – I think we need to take mental health seriously in Ghana coz people can’t be saying this typa BS. This is ridiculous

Kate Kattie – And where in the bible did it say His second coming will be preceded by a comedian, untruthful, and scorn being like him

Barak Moham Yarane – How old is he? Is this not the female version of menopause?? Aka andropause?

Justcalme Iddrizz Maraney – May Adom Nyame have mercy on people and bless Ghanaians with Wisdom and understanding

Source:GhPage

