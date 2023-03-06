- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the reports of Medikal’s divorce from Fella Makafui which has been trending for the past 24 hours.

The rumours that Fella and Medikal are no longer together started about a week ago when Fella began sharing pictures of herself on social media without her wedding ring.

Initially, social media users assumed Fella was playing mind games with netizens, but there’s more to the ‘divorce story’.

Just last Saturday, Medikal shared a flyer of his upcoming music project which features Sister Derby.

After the rapper shared the flyer, the reports that his marriage with Fella had been dissolved grew heavy wings and started flying on all the social media platforms.

As alleged by social media users, Medikal has divorced Fella Makafui and has rekindled his old affair with Sister Derby.

Fella Makafui who is yet to directly address the reports has been throwing heavy jabs at both Medikal and Sister Derby through a series of posts she has shared on her IG and Snapchat pages.

Amidst the divorce saga, netizens who seem to believe the story about Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce are currently trolling the musician for divorcing a young lady for an old woman.

As amusingly commented by these pepper mouth critics, they are highly disappointed in Medikal for divorcing a young beautiful woman like Fella Makafui who has given him a beautiful baby girl to date a woman who is twice his age.

Meanwhile, some discerning social media users have opined that the whole divorce brouhaha is just to get the needed attention for Medikal’s Planning And Plotting album.

Jahwill Tuffseed – And people will also believe this JHS story

Vincent Amankwah – A guy jested you and even diss you after he has gotten another lady and even married her on top, he has now come back to you and still accepted him. Sister derby nso dierr

Asamoah Matthew – I sensed this , she was too over protective with medical , but I don’t trust that Derby girl she is up to something her coming back might not be genuine

Bingi Shaporpor – Should Ghanaian musicians always promote their songs with unnecessary controversies?

Najombe John – Sister Derby has shown respect despite disappointments and pains caused by her best friend, FELLA by snatching her husband to be, MEDIKAL. To other women learn how to be patience in ur relationships.Being Patience doesn’t mean u are a fool. It means u are peace and a real woman your guy will always miss and can return to marry and learn from

Tina Quaynor – And Debbie also took him back!!!! Boi.

