type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians react to Medikal and Fella's reported divorce
Entertainment

Ghanaians react to Medikal and Fella’s reported divorce

By Armani Brooklyn
Sister Derby bashed for controversial Valentine's Day message
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the reports of Medikal’s divorce from Fella Makafui which has been trending for the past 24 hours.

The rumours that Fella and Medikal are no longer together started about a week ago when Fella began sharing pictures of herself on social media without her wedding ring.

Initially, social media users assumed Fella was playing mind games with netizens, but there’s more to the ‘divorce story’.

Just last Saturday, Medikal shared a flyer of his upcoming music project which features Sister Derby.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui ‘shades’ Medikal and Sister Derby amidst divorce rumours

After the rapper shared the flyer, the reports that his marriage with Fella had been dissolved grew heavy wings and started flying on all the social media platforms.

Subscribe to watch new videos

As alleged by social media users, Medikal has divorced Fella Makafui and has rekindled his old affair with Sister Derby.

Fella Makafui who is yet to directly address the reports has been throwing heavy jabs at both Medikal and Sister Derby through a series of posts she has shared on her IG and Snapchat pages.

Amidst the divorce saga, netizens who seem to believe the story about Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce are currently trolling the musician for divorcing a young lady for an old woman.

READ ALSO: Medikal reportedly goes back to Sister Derby as he features her on his new song

As amusingly commented by these pepper mouth critics, they are highly disappointed in Medikal for divorcing a young beautiful woman like Fella Makafui who has given him a beautiful baby girl to date a woman who is twice his age.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Meanwhile, some discerning social media users have opined that the whole divorce brouhaha is just to get the needed attention for Medikal’s Planning And Plotting album.

Jahwill TuffseedAnd people will also believe this JHS story

Vincent Amankwah – A guy jested you and even diss you after he has gotten another lady and even married her on top, he has now come back to you and still accepted him. Sister derby nso dierr

Asamoah MatthewI sensed this , she was too over protective with medical , but I don’t trust that Derby girl she is up to something her coming back might not be genuine

Bingi Shaporpor – Should Ghanaian musicians always promote their songs with unnecessary controversies?

Najombe JohnSister Derby has shown respect despite disappointments and pains caused by her best friend, FELLA by snatching her husband to be, MEDIKAL. To other women learn how to be patience in ur relationships.Being Patience doesn’t mean u are a fool. It means u are peace and a real woman your guy will always miss and can return to marry and learn from

Tina Quaynor And Debbie also took him back!!!! Boi.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui reportedly throws her wedding ring away as Medikal allegedly divorces her for Sister Derby

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 6, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    83 ° F
    83 °
    83 °
    76 %
    4.2mph
    94 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News