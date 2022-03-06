Independence Day: “Please don’t bomb us” – Ghanaians react to Russia President Vladimir Putin’s message to Ghana

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to Ghana as she marks her 65th Independence Day anniversary.

The mixed hysteria stemmed out from the global dissatisfaction all nations have expressed towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has been leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

In a message which Vladimir Putin sent through the Russian Embassy in Ghana, Vladimir Putin wished Ghana success.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Ghana – Independence Day.”

“I wish you good health and every success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all your compatriots.”

Ghanaians have reacted to the goodwill message from Vladimir Putin by asking him not to vent his anger on Ghana. The comment section was dominated by angst, sarcasm, and rejection.

@godsbonafide wrote: A man who is invading another country isn’t fit to wish us a happy independence day

@degreatayax wrote: As you wish as well on our day of 65th commemoration of independence, I also ask that, no matter how complex the situation is, between Russia and Ukraine, dialogue and diplomacy is a better option than war. Kindly withdraw your men from Ukraine for humanity sake. Respectively

@MPKwarteng_ wrote: Thank You Mr. President for this warm message. We are looking forward to Russia and Ghana relations translating into perpetual safety for Ghanaians.

@DogbaAlex wrote: The relationship between Russia and Ghana should lead to the safety of all Ghanaians and Africans in Ukraine to be given safe passage to Russia and send back to Ghana at no cost to Ghana

@mensahdan87 wrote: We take am sir , abeg don’t mind our president, just do your thing , the military cars u saw on tv is for video clip don’t take is serious.

The 65th Independence Day anniversary was observed at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region. A special guest was the Prime Minister of Barbados.