Over the weekends, Shatta Wale made comic-actor Ras Nene, aka Dr. Likee, an ambassador of his drive-hauling service, Shaxi, in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.

The new role came with a new car for Ras Nene, along with a GHC 5,000 token for him to kickstart the ambassadorial role.

Ras Nene is mandated to popularize the Shaxi brand in Kuamsi and its environs to help business growth and patronage.

Shatta Wale believes Ras Nene’s influence and relevance would immensely help his business.

Despite the fact that this development is a piece of good news, some social media users have predicted doom for the newly established friendship between Shatta Wale and Dr Likee.

According to them, Shatta Wale will take back the car and strip off the ambassadorial title from Dr Likee very soon.

As we are all aware, Shatta Wale has a history of fighting all the people he once helped.

In 2020, Shatta Wale took back the car he bought for Joint 77, who was a member of the SM militants before its collapse.

During his beef with his former manager, Bulldog, in 2015, he took back the laptop he bought for him to make his work much easier.

These are just two of the many reasons why some social media users believe Shatta will take back his car anytime a small misunderstanding pops up between him and Dr Likee.]

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Shatta Wale’s car gift to Dr Likee…

Linda Ofosuhene – He will take it back from him and even insult him. Ras Nene should give it back to him if he cares for his future

Precious Ohenema Mackay – Hmm if you don’t know ask Nana Ama McBrown

Claudia Sanford Asante – Don’t go and collect it back door hmmmmmm

Eric Agidi – He’ll come for it one day

Robert Extic Bentil – I pray he don’t go for it back….I know what Shatta Wale can do lol

