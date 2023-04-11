A middle-aged Ghanaian married woman named Franca is currently trending on various social media platforms on a very negative note.

Franca who reportedly has 4 kids with the last one being just 9 months old went live on Tiktok to show off her nakedness in the presence of her husband who appears to be naive about social media.

As seen in the fast-trending clip, Franca was sleeping next to her husband on their matrimonial bed when she decided to interact with her followers on TikTok.

READ ALSO: Clear photos of the GH married woman who went naked on Tiktok trends

During the infamous interaction, she decided to show some flesh after she was dared by one of her followers.

In the bid to prove that she’s a hardcore woman, Franca who was wearing nothing but had a piece of blanket covering her nakedness decided to take it off and show her tonga, raw bortos and breasts.

Initially, Franca never envisioned that the short clip will take over social media trends and have a negative impact on her marriage but unfortunately, her fears have come to pass.

Netizens who have come across the video have advised Franca’s husband to immediately divorce her because she doesn’t respect him.

This stems from the fact that while France was naked on TikTok, her husband was sleeping beside her and even tried covering her nakedness but Franca removed the blanket to show her raw flesh.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who are extremely disappointed in Franca.

READ ALSO: Married GH woman goes naked during Tiktok live

As time goes by I always find reasons not to get married

Our time baby Mama's go be plenty pass wife's cos why would you marry someone like this kai https://t.co/49WTK4PXj3 — BREAST BOARD CHAIRMAN (@NUFUO_mu_IGP) April 11, 2023

Ghanaian wives ??

No shame

It’s the way I’ll just disappear from her life like I was never there.



This is just unacceptable https://t.co/sMdcszO5aD — Daddy Chefie (@lugiboss) April 11, 2023

This is what happens when you are unable to provide at home… the man still care and cover her body well.. the only thing that can turn a man to this level of mumu is because he is not able to provide, and both of them are probably eating from the tiktok gift they offered d girl https://t.co/P4Yh2rOcB5 — FORTUNATE (@fortunateeazi) April 11, 2023

This is what happens when you are unable to provide at home… the man still care and cover her body well.. the only thing that can turn a man to this level of mumu is because he is not able to provide, and both of them are probably eating from the tiktok gift they offered d girl https://t.co/P4Yh2rOcB5 — FORTUNATE (@fortunateeazi) April 11, 2023

Men this where we are today so sad ??? https://t.co/oq3IqI2S0j — Village bwoy @withcitydream (@MNampoah) April 10, 2023

READ ALSO: GH lady goes naked during Tiktok live to bath