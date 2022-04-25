- Advertisement -

A new lovely photo on social media that shows socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo and Kennedy Osei beaming with smiles has sparked massive reactions from netizens as per the infamous track record of Abena Korkor and married men

Abena Korkor and Kennedy, the son of Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager of Despite Media, seem to have met at a program and decided to take a picture together.

In the photo, Abena Korkor can be seen wearing a shiny gold dress and complimented her look with a golden-brown and black coloured hairstyle and some jewellery.

According to a majority of social media users who have chanced upon this picture, Kennedy Osei will suffer the same fate as Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Stonebwoy very soon.

Below are some of the comments on Facebook gathered under the viral photo;

De Accra Mayor – After 6 months his name will be part of the list and she will later apologize to him. Such a shameless girl.

Abubakar Husein – Ayooo. May every married and cheating husband meets his Abena korkor

Akosua Priscy – Very soon,your name will come on board, just stand beside her and hold her waist na yuh are next

Quacoo Tracy – When it is coming it is doingKennedy may your name not appear in the next list amen