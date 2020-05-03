Leo is Coming
Source:GHPAGE
How Ghanaians reacted to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

By RASHAD
Bishop Bernard Nyarko
Yesterday, the sad report on the death of Kumawood star, Bishop Bernard Nyarko went viral all over social media.

GhPage.com who broke the news revealed he died at the 37 Military Hospital after months of sickness.

SEE HERE: Bishop Bernard Nyarko reported dead

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

It was later confirmed by Ghpage.com that the cause of death of the popular and intelligent actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko was Colon Cancer.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been battling the sickness for months now. Just when Ghanaians thought he has emerged victorious, he died from it.

SEE HERE: Cause of death of Kumawood actor/pastor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko finally revealed (Video, Photos)

Full story on how Bishop Bernard Nyarko died

Ghanaians on social media have not received the news lightly at all. It’s been crying and sharing fond memories of the departed actor.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after we broke the news on GhPage News on Facebook.

SEE ALSO: Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

Ama Wusuwaa Adepa wrote: How he act in movie when he is a poverty man, so emotional, Bishop may your soul RIP

Kankam Yaw wrote: There were some people I helped when I was working, but when they visited me when I was sick they looked at me as if I have committed a sin that has made me ill, though I was expecting them to help me. They looked down on me and rejected me, so from today I don’t need friends, I need God”
_Bishop Bernard Nyarko
17th January, 2020
Now you’ll see all those people mourning him and saying all the good things about him now… Hypocrisy nkoaaa????

Isaac Padmond Menyah wrote: We have a place to go?Such a strong and healthy man who else would think he would die today hummm life is not for us indeed rest in peace Bishop ?Very Sad ?

MaRejoice Abraham Colon cancer is suddenly becoming a threat to lives lately

Prince DeChief Annobil wrote: If u Die Today, u Die Alone.. What Family Owes u Is To Mourn For Awhile And Then Move On. Friends Will Only Post your Pics Saying Touching Things And Crying Thinking About your Memories And Move On. Ofcos Social Media Will Miss you Cause your Wall Will Be Dry And Then No One Will Complain Why you Post Too Much Or Why you Dnt Post Plenty Offlate.Your Inbox Will Be Filled With Unread Messages And In A Short Time Everyone Will Forget About you .You Only Got One Life To Live, Make Urself Happy. Motivate Urself Pray And Stay Humble. Dnt Let Anyone Dictate Your Life. Enjoy And Smile To come Everyone Because Tomorrow Is Not Promise???? People only show concern wen u re dead

Isaac Emissah wrote: Sympathy has now been gathered like birthday gift to him now that he is no more on all social media platform but ask if it was the same way when he was alive. Help has also been package to be used on him but not when he was sick but God been so good he made him know the right path before calling upon him and it is my players that he the Lord will put the same notice for all of us rest in perfect peace Bishop Amen….

Michy Blinks wrote: I can’t stop shedding tears may ur soul rest in peace

Quality Nshiyra wrote: We are nothing without God, my neighbour’s let be humble please,may he rest in perfect peace

Nhaa Myngle wrote: Where not the same Ghanaians who where insulting this man coz he said acting is an evil
Today that he is no more de33 u people are celebrating him
May God forgive us all. May his soul rest in peace ???

Hannafiu Jaratu wrote: May ur soul rest in perfect peace Bishop u are my role model in Ghana movies industry

Mmay his soul rest in Peace

