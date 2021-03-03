type here...
It will spread gay-Ghanaians give ridiculous reasons why they won’t take the C0VID-19 vaccine

By RASHAD
Undoubtedly, one of the biggest debates in the country right now is whether Ghanaians will mandatory take the COVID-19 vaccines or not.

Many high profiles have expressed their opinions on the vaccines and why Ghanaians should take it or not take it.

Already the president of Ghana and his wife, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo and Mrs Rebbeca Akuffo Addo have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The vice president and his wife as well as Otumfour Osei Tutu II have taken their vaccines.

But Ghanaians have spoken and some of the reasons given for refusing the vaccine is ridiculous.

According to one young man who spoke to GhPage, the vaccine is being used to spread homosexuality and as such he won’t take it.

He claims the vaccine should not be taken and he for instances will avoid it like plague.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians never disappoint lol

Source:GHPAGE

