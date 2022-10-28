- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are fast returning to “panyin di panyin” – an old form of cheap packaged drinking water that was popular in the 90s – as a way of tackling the country’s current economic crisis.

This follows the announced upward increment in the prices of sachet and bottled water by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASWAP) effective Monday, October 31, due to the rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials.

Ahead of the impending increment, Ghanaians who are moaning over the continuous soaring prices of commodities are resorting to innovative ways to survive the tide.

A viral video of some members of the public consuming homemade packaged drinking water has brought back refreshing memories of the good old days when pure water was not in existence.

In a statement on Thursday, October 27, NASWAP said sachet water will be retailed at 60 pesewas, the 500ml bottle of water will also be GH¢2.50, while the 750ml bottle will be retailed at GH¢3.50, and that of the 1.5-litre bottle will be be retailed at GH¢5.00.

Excerpts of the statement read: “The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) therefore recommends the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water.

“These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional associations to ensure uniformity across the country.”

“A bag of sachet water (500m1 x 30 sachets) will now sell at ¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price.

“It is worth noting that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price.”