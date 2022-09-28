- Advertisement -

Ghana’s friendly match against Nicaragua ended 1-0 in favour of the Blackstars of Ghana.

Although the Blackstars won the match but many Ghanaians were not impressed with the performance of our football stars because looking at their quality and that of the Nicas, we were all expecting the Blackstars to win by a goal margin.

In the curse of the game, Asamoah Gyan who is been rumoured to join the team in Qatar was venting out his anger and frustration on the players on Twitter most especially the strikers.

The former captain of the senior national team who strongly believed our striker of the game Inaki Williams could have done better than the abysmal performance he exhibited tweeted;

“A striker makes a good run and no pass. Very frustrating,”

Although Asamoah Gyan’s tweet might appear harmless and just a piece of advice but alot of social media users have taken offence to it.

Some have recounted how he broke the hearts of all Ghanaians and those of many Africans when he missed that decisive penalty in 2010 during Ghana’s game against Uruguay.

Check out some of the replies under Gyan’s tweet telling him to shut up because he di worse when he laid for the senior National team.

Francisca Agyeiwaa – I still remember that world cup issue. The thing you did to my heart still pains

?? ?? – That penalty you spoil dey pain past

Jae J Finbar – People are saying your penalty still Dey pain them

Mariam Imran – When u r not on the pitch di333 saaa ooo,u would think those on the pitch are not doing the right thing,the same nkwasiasem u were doing some years back

Mike Vorsah Elikem Mike – He just want to find something to cover up that penalty he spoilt but lie lie even in the 29th century we will still talk about it