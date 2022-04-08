- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians have paid tribute to veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, better known as T.T, following his demise in the early hours of Friday, April 8, 2022.

Psalm Adjeteyfio died at age 74 at his residence in Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago and after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.

His son, Ezra Adjeteyfio, confirmed his death to Graphic Showbiz revealing that he discovered his father lying unconscious on his bed.

He left behind four children.

Prior to his death, Psalm Adjeteyfio came under vicious attacks from angry Ghanaians over his constant plea for support to foot his bills.

The actor, who was best known for his role as the lead character in the Ghanaian TV series Taxi Driver, received bad press after an audio of him begging for leftovers from popular media personality MzGee surfaced earlier this year.

This was after he received a donation of GHC50,000 from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, GHC1,500 from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, as well as other well-meaning Ghanaians after his predicaments first came to light in 2021.

It appeared the numerous donations were not enough to solve his problems as he kept coming back. This infuriated many who took a swipe at the actor describing him as wasteful and a nuisance.

Following his demise, his fans have slammed Ghanaians who criticised him for soliciting help while he was alive.

Check out some reactions from Ghanaians following T.T’s death below:

PossibleGH: They can’t mock you again, they can’t humiliate again, they can’t record you begging for leftovers and they will never see you again, Rest In Peace Senior”

Realfanteboy: In the midst of the heat you still stayed stronger as a father to feed our minds with emotional thoughts. Rest in power Uncle Psalm Adjeteyfio

SunAtMidNyt: Psalm Adjeteyfio needed that money to pay for his rent and other stuff, only few came to support him. Not knowing he was in his last days. He passed on, RIP & love everywhere. Hmmmmmmm, we show more love to the dead than the living. RIP

taadiboy: Let’s NOT pretend TT was dear to us. During his ‘begging for food’ days – many called him all sorts of names. We didn’t want him so keep your ‘awww, ohhh, really, hmmm’ to yourself and let him Rest In Peace. Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, is reported dead.

Garzy: Psalm Adjeteyfio breaks internet because he couldn’t pay his rent ! Now he dies, his funeral money can build mansion stay calm and wait for it

DJToomuch: Have you seen that Nana Aba Anamoa and those who were constantly attacking Psalm Adjeteyfio were unable to send a condolence message when he passed away? In life er, “If we are not ashamed to think it, we should not be ashamed to say it”