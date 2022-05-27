- Advertisement -

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey who is the former moderator of the Presbyterian Church has explained why the clergy have been silent on corruption matters in recent times.

The preacher together with other men of God was very vocal during the term of former President John Dramani Mahama but that has changed as they have been silent since Akuffo Addo and the NPP took over to run the affairs of the country.

This made people question if the clergy were actually fighting for Ghanaians or if it was just for their personal gains or if they were helping the then opposition party NPP to come to power.

Rev Martey at a public lecture in Koforidua has explained that the reason for their silence is that Ghanaians love insulting and hence they don’t want to be insulted by people anymore.

“Ghanaians can insult … Many pastors cannot withstand such insults and therefore keep quiet amidst corruption. But they forget that was the way the master went,” he said.

“Some pastors naively and innocently, accept gifts that turn out to be baits and bribes which subsequently muzzle church leaders from preaching prophetic messages with power. Sometimes such so-called gifts and the accompanying conversations are secretly recorded and that spells doom for the pastor,” he noted.

He went on to explain that other pastors are also silent because of their ethnic ties to some of the country’s most important figures.

He said clergymen “fear they will be accused of betrayal of ethnic brothers and sisters.”

“They are also afraid that church members belonging to the ethnic group of corrupt people they speak against will leave the church,” he added.