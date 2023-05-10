Ghanaians shocked after Yaw Dao revealed his real age (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo Adwene Kese has left almost all Ghanaians shocked after revealing his supposed real age.

According to the actor, skit maker and football team owner, he’s just 24 years old.

Yaw Dabo made this claim while speaking to a sports presenter yesterday after Real Madrid and Manchester City’s Champions League match.

Although, Yaw Dabo claims he’s only 24 years old but Ghanaians have refuted such a claim by insisting he’s in his early 30s.

READ ALSO: I no longer pay my tithes and offering to the church – Yaw Dabo reveals

Meanwhile, according to checks online, Yaw Dabo was born in 1998 which means he;s currently 24 and will turn 25 very soon.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who strongly belive Yaw Dabo lied about his age during the interview…

@Clittle_Tetth – Immediately after the interview, he started jumping and shouting Real Madriddddd… to blend in as a kid. Otherwise another how old are you? The question will come

@RINGROADBOY – He obviously heard the question the first time he asked the errh was to give me few secs to think about the right age number to mention

@Seventhson – He pass 24 seKiddie times I start dey watch dabo ein movies,e no be now sef

@Vanpee – 24 paaa herrrr your man divide by two anaaa?

@Abiingha – Naaa Yaw Dabo quote ein football age give am

@Natty Bongo 107 – The presenter is even shock about the age

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Yaw Dabo on set shooting new movie despite saying “Lazy people watch movie for an hour”

READ ALSO: Yaw Dabo tours PSG dressing room and stadium