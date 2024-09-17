As the 2024 election approaches people have started dropping their prophecies and predictions as to who would emerge the winner after the December 7 polls.

The founder and leader of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry identified as Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party led by Dr Bawumia would emerge as the winner.

According to him, the National Democratic Party led by John Dramani Mahama cannot win the polls because they have faulted God and have to be punished for their action.

To state how true his prophecy or prediction is, he asked that Ghanaians should stone him to death if the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

He added that per what he saw in his vision, the NDC can only return to power if they change their ways and also change their flagbearer.

He said: “You see, every year when we are going into an election, I write a book and predict whoever would win the election. And whoever I project is the one that wins.”

“They should stone me. I will volunteer and come and stand at Independence Square for Ghanaians to stone me because it is impossible… I am saying if the NDC is able to enter the Jubilee House to change its name again from Jubilee House, stone me,” he concluded.