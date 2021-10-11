Ghanaians should stop celebrating Sam George, he’s a dangerous man – Leila Djansi

- Advertisement -

Leila Afua Djansi, an American and Ghanaian filmmaker has asked Ghanaians not to hail Hon, Sam George for championing the crusade of the Anti-LGBTQI and his excellent delivery in defence of his bill on CNN.

Leila Djansi in a post on Facebook said the anti-LGBTQ+ bill crusade by Sam George is no different from those who assume that aged persons in Ghana are witches and therefore should be confined to a certain camp against their wishes.

Leila however in her submission urged Ghanaians to condemn the Ningo Prampram MP for embarking on a cause that has could spell danger for some persons in the country.

“You’re hailing him today, he’ll come after your other freedoms tomorrow for his ego and political ambition,” Djansi said in a part of the post reads.

She said this with a concern with a part of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which she holds are harsh and should not be encouraged.

A part of Leila’s post on Facebook reads; “#Ghanaians!! Reason! @samgeorgegh is NOT a hero! He’s a dangerous man. It’s people like him that instituted the Gambaga witches camp where a mere accusation, proven or not, lands a woman in exile. You’re hailing him today, he’ll come after your other freedoms tomorrow for his ego and political ambition.

“Gambaga witches camp criminalized old age. @samgeorgegh is criminalizing sex and sexual orientation. I am a filmmaker and I have family in Ghana. So if I direct a show or film that depicts LGBTQ and I am in Ghana while it airs, and I promote it, I might end up in prison?? Gotta get my entire family outta there if that dangerous bill passes!

‘So, anyone could frame another for being gay. Your hand could accidentally brush someone’s breast or penis and you could be stoned to death. Yes. Stoned. Ghanaians burnt a military guy alive on mere accusation and stoned a woman to death also on an accusation of witchcraft.

“Sam George is a dangerous man. A true Dzata. A lion who mauls without recourse. His hunger is all that matters,”