type here...
News

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

By Armani Brooklyn
Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Ghanaians on the internet have expressed their utmost disappointment in ADOM FM for making a female panellist go almost naket in their studio during the last edition of their Odo Ahomaso Show.

In a 4-minute video that has surfaced on social media, the female panellist who was teaching various sekz styles decided to show her raw bortos in the course of the education.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

READ ALSO: Tipper Truck crashes into over 5 cars and a pragya at Kumasi Krofrom

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

While being almost naket, the female panelist and the show host, alongside a male panellist also moaned to encourage her in the act.

Social media users who have come across the video have chided the renowned radio station for encouraging inappropriate content on the airwaves.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Netizens Reactions…

@Barnymingils – Same studio dem dey do live gospel worship and dawn preachings?? Lmao!!

@SamTuga44 – Imagine seeing your dad on national television doing this! Herh sika p3 nna fam

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

@Highmost369 – Is it that most Ghanaians lack media knowledge because your replies are very sad. Do you guys know that there are married couples and adults in the country, these show is meant for a specific group of people that’s why they made show to show it late at night for the right people.

@Ohenegy2 – The same place they use for adom live worship chraaast

READ ALSO: Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Krofrom Accident

Tipper Truck crashes into over 5 cars and a pragya at Kumasi Krofrom

Edmond and Gifty

Photos of dead final year nursing student at Gyinigyini 

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, May 10, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on- Ghanaians cry after seeing Kofi Mole looking sick

Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

Gifty and Edmond

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Accra gay man gets beaten

Accra gay man
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways