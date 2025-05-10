Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Ghanaians on the internet have expressed their utmost disappointment in ADOM FM for making a female panellist go almost naket in their studio during the last edition of their Odo Ahomaso Show.

In a 4-minute video that has surfaced on social media, the female panellist who was teaching various sekz styles decided to show her raw bortos in the course of the education.

While being almost naket, the female panelist and the show host, alongside a male panellist also moaned to encourage her in the act.

Social media users who have come across the video have chided the renowned radio station for encouraging inappropriate content on the airwaves.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

Netizens Reactions…

@Barnymingils – Same studio dem dey do live gospel worship and dawn preachings?? Lmao!!

@SamTuga44 – Imagine seeing your dad on national television doing this! Herh sika p3 nna fam

@Highmost369 – Is it that most Ghanaians lack media knowledge because your replies are very sad. Do you guys know that there are married couples and adults in the country, these show is meant for a specific group of people that’s why they made show to show it late at night for the right people.

@Ohenegy2 – The same place they use for adom live worship chraaast

