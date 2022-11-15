- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and comedienne Afia Schwar has sparked massive reactions on the internet after disclosing that she is currently in Turkey for a hair transplant and two other surgeries.

In a video she shared on her IG page, the mother of two revealed she was ready to undergo a hair transplant procedure in Turkey to help with her hairline loss.

In the latter part of the video, she also mentioned that after her first procedure, she plans to get her teeth also fixed at the same hospital.

Although it’s her own money hence she has the luxury to choose to do whatever she wants with it but some critics have admonished her for wasting money on a needless surgery.

According to these people, she should have used the money meant for the hair transplant to work on her big mouth to look cute.

Afia Schwar is usually mocked for her big mouth therefore it will be prudent for her to work on it instead of her hair because she can wear a wig to cover her baldness.

Gideon Ogidi Arthur wrote – Africa and our problem, instead of working on her mouth she is rather wasting the money on her hairstyle

Bright Bentil – But this is not news, in at the other side of world that I live. Hair transplants surgery in the Turkey is the cheapest, as compared to the Europe and America.

Roland Wrights Judgement Adusei – Your mouth too need surgery do it before you come back asibolanga

John Lordson Blaze – She should not forget to go for mouth & brain transplant too …. we need some peace.

Ra King Thomas Sankara – She should add mouth surgery too, anaa me p3 kasa