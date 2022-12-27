Ghanaians on the internet who have come across a video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite spraying only Ghc 60 on Brother Sammy during the East Legon Executive Club members thanksgiving service have fumed the 60-year-old millionaire for being stingy.

In the fast-trending video which has received mixed reactions from social media users, some members and the workers of Despite Media can be seen dancing and parsing the name of the lord during Brother Sammy’s song ministration.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite who was overjoyed for the goodness and mercies God had shown him throughout this year took to the dancing floor to express his gratitude.

He immediately rushed to Brother Sammy and decided to make cash flow in the process.

The astute Ghanaian businessman took out a bundle of Ghc 20 notes but shockingly he slapped Brother Sammy on the forehead with only 3 of the notes.

Prior to the twist in the plot, most people assumed he was going to spray all the notes he had taken from his pocket on Brother Sammy but unfortunately, he had other plans.

