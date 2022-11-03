- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media big boy, Ibrah 1, has prayed doom for reggae-dancehall artist Stonebowy.

According to Ibrah 1, Stonebwoy will suffer the same fate as Davido who lost his son Ifeanyi two days ago.

Vile Ibrah 1 says Stonebwoy will experience the same pain as Davido by losing one of his kids just.

In a Snapchat, the malevolent, without any provocation, said Stonebwoy would bury one of his kids soon.

He wrote: “Exactly what happened to Davido will happen to Stonebwoy. He will soon burry one of his children”

Ibrah 1’s baleful comments about Stonebwoy’s family has triggered alot of socila media users to wish doom for him and his kids.

According to these angry people, Ibrah 1 will very soon wake uo to the news of te death of one of his kids.

Why would any sane perosn wish for the death of a fellows kid if not for witchcraft?

Ophelia Teye – And you shall receive this same pain in Jesus name on behalf of stonebwoy we offer you Rom 9:2 luke 22:45 Gen 3:16

Cisca Freda – We refuse in the name of Jesus Christ amen God protect our children please

Shirley Adoofo Allotey – We refuse it in Jesus Name. May your negative words backfire to you again in Jesus Name Amen

Lawrence Acheampong – I don’t no why one will bring a innocent child into a feud he has with another nd wish his children such a painful exist.. this is inhuman

Agyapong Ellen – God will expose you very soon how can you wish ur fellow man such an evil statement like this!! Back to sender

Lucas Yaw Onai – May God forbid in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen.

Felix K. Gyabeng – As you’re bashing him then you are praying for him because no one can tell who is who and what can happen just as no one expected something like this to happen to Davido. We are in dangerous times

Stella Leke Tsetse – The blood of Jesus Christ has council that, it will never happen in Jesus name Amen