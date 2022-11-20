- Advertisement -

Actress and real estate developer, Jackie Appiah has taken over social media trends after sharing a picture of herself wearing a GHc 12,640 Casablanca shirt.

In these fast-trending slay photos, Jackie was wearing a Casablanca shirt worth over GH?12,640.

Jackie Appiah paired her expensive shirt with black denim ripped jeans and black high heels.

The mother of one wore a black lustrous hairstyle and subtle makeup. She matched her shirt with one of her designer bag collections while posing for the picture.

The comments under the photos are very vile and full of attacks on the actress.

According to these people, the amount of money Jackie Appiah used on the single shirt could have helped a lot of people yet she decided to use it to slay.

Some of the critics even suggested that Jackie could have shared the money with some of her unemployed fans to start a pure business water with it.

Yet, she decided to waste it on a shirt just to post on the internet to please her ego after gathering a few likes.

Nancy Mensah – We have a lot of people on the street looking for just 100 or 200gh to sell pure water and we have a lot of orphanages in this our country that needs help most but you used all this money to buy just a shirt?awwww may God help us all

Romeo Romminadi Ross – When she get arrested den ppl start to say let pray for her. Kwasia s3m kwa

Waye Eric – They claimed to have rich background but it’s all lies. Time never fails. Everyone with swet money will used it wisely.

Kwabena Sultan Kekeli – All of them under serious surveillance. We will know them all

Yourizuing Valerious – This world no balance oo shirt 120m and others are struggling to feed twice a day