Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ghanaians on the internet have expressed their complete disappointment in the teachers of Ofoase SHS for allowing a female student to perform at the school’s SRC event almost naket.

In the trending video, the female student who has now taken over social media trends wore an inappropriate dress that completely exposed her full body.

While she was seductively dancing on stage, her underwear, raw thighs and bortos showed while her colleagues cheered her on.

Social media users who have come across the video have chided the teachers for not walking her off the stage to dress appropriately before being allowed to perform.

