Ghanaians slam Senior Man Layla

Award-winning Ghanaian content creator, Senior Man Layla has taken over social media trends for the wrong reason.

In a newly released skit, the skitmaker did the unthinkable by making a male cast to lick his raw bortos.

As seen in the now viral video that has been widely condemned by Ghanaians, Senior Man Layla pulled down his boxer shorts for the male cast to lick his raw bortos like ice cream.

The skit which was initially made to make his fans laugh has landed him in a deep troll pit.