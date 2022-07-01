- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, was fined GH¢2,000 by an Accra Circuit court on 29th June 2022.

This judgement was handed down to the controversial musician after he pleaded guilty to the publication of false news of a gun attack on him on social media in October 2021.

Shatta Wale is reported to have changed his plea from not guilty to guilty before His Worship, Emmanuel Essandoh of the Circuit Court 4. In default of the fine, he would have been imprisoned for three (3) months.

After the judgement, Shatta Wale took to his Facebook and other social media pages to beg his fans to send him 2000 cedis each to show him love.

From 29th June 2022, till today Friday, 1st July 2022 – Shatta Wale is still pressing his fans to send him money although he claims to be the poor man’s friend and the richest musician in Ghana.

Looking at the current economic hardships in the country at the moment, it’s very insensitive and wicked on the part of Shatta Wale to take advantage of his gullible fans to send him money.

Presently, a lot of people barely afford a three-square hence Shatta Wale’s smart move of exploiting the love his fans have for him to cunningly squeeze the small monies they have into his pocket shouldn’t be encouraged.

Shatta Wale started the operation 2000 cedis from fans on 29th June and today is 1st July which is three solid days – And he’s still receiving the monies instead of telling his admirers it’s okay.

Some brave social media users have stormed the comments section of his begging post to slam him for his inconsiderate nature.

We hope Shatta Wale will donate all the monies received to the orphanage to prove his critics wrong.