The BHIM Nation boss who is currently in New York, put out a statement to condemn both the military’s actions and the alleged murder of the late officer calling them “acts of violence and lawlessness.”

In his video, he prayed that the men found culpable in these cases are brought to justice.

However, he also trolled the deceased military officer by submitting that if he didn’t go after another man’s lover, he wouldn’t have lost his life in such a cataclysmic manner.

According to Stonebowy, the late Sherrif Imoro would have been alive by now if he stayed away from the lady who was already in a relationship before meeting him per the information he has gathered.

Stonebowy’s argument which has been pinned as very insensitive and sneering comes at the back of the trending reports on social media which wildly allege that Sherrif was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s side guy around 2 am last Saturday when he was leaving her place to his mum’s house.

Be that as it may, some netizens appear not to be satisfied with his reaction to the death of the promising young man and cheekily called on him to render an unqualified apology to both the deceased and his family.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Stonebwoy’s trending video…

Justice Julabey – Don’t mind him I just pray he doesn’t fall a victim one day.cos this guys he’s defending today is because of your ashaima to the world concert but remember life is paramount so nobody should be happy when another one dies.

Ganl Yones – Shatta say this guy no bi correct you figa he dey lie. Pulling a gun on stage , playing victim and making insensitive comments.

Mody Sono Asu – Can u imagine? Just look at all this oooIs this really necessary at the moment?

Nora Affumwaa – How will he know that the girl is dating someone meanwhile the lady has told him she is single and she is the only dating her

Nana Akua Safoa Kentinpo – So if he snach someone girlfriend does it mean they should kill him smh.bhimm plzzz respect urself paaa

Nana Aba – You said girl friend not wife. Instead of you to say something better you are rather adding more fuel to the fire

Yc Tru Tok – I always say Stonebwoy is a Hippocrate not because i hate him but his words proclaimed him so. How can he boldly say this while the person who is to protect you is being killed by some useless illiterates??

Psamuel Kakrab – This comment alone could earn him a police invite if he doesn’t know! Snatching someone’s girlfriend is justifiable by death right? Ino be u!!! U’ve lost my respect koraaa!

Jerry Djabatey – Is it true that stonebwboy said this, if it’s true, then stonebwboy you are being stupid, but if it’s not true, then stonebwboy I retract. The woman you marry once someone’s serious girlfriend. But if you did not say that, the once again I retract.

Adwoa Nyarkoa – Ah,Stoneboy,I respect u a lot,but if these is coming from u,then I’m disapointed,what at all will let somebody kill his fellow human being

Jhay Aik – Stone please be wise. Hw did you know it is about a girl while the cooperates are no found or is it because he went to visit his girlfriend?? Don’t be foolish please

Annor Oppong Lawrencia – Herh are you listening to yourself well. How would he know is someone’s serious girlfriend whilst he is out of accra for that matter. Some people too can talk ooOo. Why are you against the military. RIP SOLDIER

