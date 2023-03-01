- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, rich Ghanaian Actress and Movie Producer, Tracey Boakye, stormed social media to flaunt her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Fendi bag.

The mother of 2 caught the attention of many people as she shared new photos of herself with the expensive Fendi Bag and her home in the USA.

In the photos shared, Tracey Boakye wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of white sweat trousers.

Tracey accessorized her all-white attire with a long red scarf with brown and black strips to create a beautiful design. She knows her combination.

She wore a pair of sneakers and a black cap to complement her white outfit.

Her beautiful Fendi bag, which cost over GHc16k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the pictures.

On the official Fendi website, the Fendi Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag costs a whopping $1,290.00.

Social media users who have come across these photos of Tracey Bokaye have admonished her for spending such a huge sum of money on just a single bag while there are many poor and hungry people in her family.

As suggested by these critics, Tracey Bokaye could have used the money to set up a small business for any of her unemployed family members but she chose to spend it on a bag.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Tracey Boakye’s pictures…

Jacob Atta Mensah – All shall pass,seek ye first the kingdom of God and it’s righteousness…….

Awuni Martin Amibayaam – The good books made us aware wealth is a test from God, once you are bless u can decide to spend it either ways but remember u will account for that when u take ur last breath…may we be directed on how to make and spend our monies!!!!

Cindy Arhin – Make your own and decide how you want to spend it, either on the less privileged or your extended family. Some Ghanaians feel entitled to someone’s hard earned resources They practically want to tell them how they should spend their own moneyThe audacity

Adnan Drug Jackson – Ebi your Money? You get percentage for inside? If you get your own, spend am any how you like. Who cares?

Owoahene Kotoko – We all have the beautiful ideas for humanity until we also become rich… Sometimes, I don’t blame them.

Adda Evelyn – Heal from sense of entitlement!!If you find yourself around wealthy people, never get mad at them because they refuse to give you rather get motivated because their money isn’t yours.Your successful friends and relatives owe you nothing. It’s fine if they give you & it’s not a crime if they don’t, hustle for yourself too.

Philip Filey – Somebody ein own money Ooooh. Make your own money and pray God bless you more than him so u can bless others…don’t leave the work for just one man. God bless us all

Owusu Ansah Junior – Those talking ask your parents what they were doing when he was hustling for the good life he’s enjoying today,the sacrifices,the sleepless nights.to my fellow youth it’s best to sacrifice today for tomorrow’s happiness

