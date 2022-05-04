- Advertisement -

Musician AK Songstress real name Akosua Kwakye has expressed her disappointment in Ghanaian music lovers.

AK Songstress has been in the music industry for some time now but truth be told, she is yet to make her brand a household name in the country.

In an interview, she revealed that she was forced to promote her hit song ‘Jonathan’ in Nigeria because she saw that Ghanaians were underrating her.

Speaking in an interview with Amasan Krakye on Kastle FM, she explained that over the years she has released a lot of songs but they all didn’t do well in the Ghana music space.

She said: AK “Over the years I did a lot of songs in Ghana that went underrated so this time around we decided to promote my Jonathan song in Nigeria.

“So my management had connections to start pushing the song on the Nigerian market and when it blows Ghanaians will also take over”

“When the song went viral and got the attention, people in Ghana who loved it didn’t even know it was their own artiste who did that viral song”

“I think that the language also played a role including the melody so I think both helped in making the Jonathan song very unique”.