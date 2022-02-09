type here...
Ghanaians are suffering, that’s a fact – Gabby Otchere Darko finally admits to the hardship in the country

By Mr. Tabernacle
Gabby Otchere Darko
Gabby Otchere Darko via a tweet, has admitted to the hardship in the country. The leading member of the New Patriotic Party has conceded that Ghanaians are suffering in the country.

Ghana, in recent times, is facing economic hardship that has charged its citizens to voice out and blame the government for not living up to their promise of a ‘Better Ghana’.

Sharing in the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, the NPP bigwig urged Ghanaians to support the government to ease the suffering of ordinary citizens adding that the suffering is a global spectacle.

He pointed out that the premium focus of the administration has been the promotion of inclusive policies to relieve the suffering of Ghanaians.

In a Twitter post, Gabby said: “Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That’s a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies ‘r under pressure. Some more so than others. That’s why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!”

    Source:GHPAGE

