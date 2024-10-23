Ghanaians Talk Too Much- Komfo Kolege Fires At Critics

Versatile Ghanaian actor, Komfo Kolege has subtly thrown shades at Ghanaians, especially those that have criticised him.

Komfo Kolege became the topic of online discussion after he lead his girlfriend to the alter barely a week ago and Ghanaians seem to have an issue with that.

Reacting to the marriage ceremony of Komfo Kolege, Ghanaians have expressed shock and disappointment, with many firing shots at the hardworking actor.

Many have said that it is too early for the actor to marry since his wife died not long ago, last two years.

Reacting to this, Okomfo Kolege has also chosen violence as he has equally fired shots at his critics.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Komfo Kolege is seated in his car jamming to Rap Fada and Amerado’s “Chingam” song.

The part that was playing at the background of the video stated that Ghanaians talk too much, as a result of that, he will no longer engage anyone.

Even though Komfo Kolege did not utter any word, it is obvious the motive of the video is to communicate to Ghanaians and his critics for that matter that they talk too much.