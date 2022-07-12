- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famously called Afia Schwarzenegger, is currently been trolled on the internet for serving Kalypo at her daughter’s birthday party.

An excited Afia threw a beautiful party for her little girl, Pena, and invited some friends and loved ones to join her in wishing her daughter well.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar ‘verbally’ sues Maurice Ampaw, Wontumi TV for defamation

One of the numerous videos from the event shows Afia giving Kalypo to the little kids and telling them she wants them to become as successful as President Nana Addo.

As we can all recall, during the 2016 presidential campaign Akufo Addo was nicknamed the Kalyppo man hence the correlation.

After sharing the kalypo, she went on to say a prayer for the little children and wished for them to become prominent people in future.

READ ALSO: “I went too low for Wontumi to sleep with me” – Afia Schwar

The cute video had numerous reactions on social media. Here are some interesting comments from folks. Many did not believe the reason she gave for sharing Kalypo at the event.

According to these critics, Afia Schwar is an audio billionaire who only makes noise about her nonexistent wealth on the internet.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending kalypo photos.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi and I dated for 16 months – Afia Schwar

Nana Adwoa – Wawww! Sharing kalypo at Osikani Kaayire birthday na we the ahiafo nso what will we share?

Getrude Baffour Awuah – The economy has reached her pocket so she has to act smart,if u become ungrateful to people who have helped u before,do u think,u will continue to receive e same help,she will know her smoothness level soon

GhKofi – When I saw this post. I remembered the wisdom that my Grandfather told me at my uncles wedding when we were sitting next to each other close to the music band. The music was loud, I didn’t hear the wisdom

Diana Appiah – )boa, onni kapr3. She has insulted all her helpers enti ahia no.