A video making rounds on social media as sighted by Ghpage.com have some persons under mandatory quarantine threatening to go against the directive of the president if they are not tested and released immediately in the next 24 hours.

These individuals were mandatorily quarantined when they came into the country just when the country’s borders were closed until further notice all in the fight to put under control the fast-spreading coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of people under mandatory quarantine is 1,030. Some have been held up in hotels and are having their bills including feeding fees being catered for by the Government of Ghana.

A gentleman in the video, who revealed his identity as being Ghanaian said he is a Science student asked for more details about their situation. He together with the others complains bitterly about the situation.

Judging from the video, those under the mandatory quarantined are very infuriated as to how they are being treated as if they are not existing.

A voice loud and clear in the video said since they were isolated they’ve not been attended to.