type here...
News

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

By Armani Brooklyn
Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

At the just-ended TGMAs, model and influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa made a bold and captivating fashion statement on the red carpet.

Benedicta stunned in a rich royal blue outfit that was accented with silver embellishments.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The form-fitting dress featured a daring, plunging neckline that commanded attention.

Her controversial outfit was also adorned with large, intricate circular silver patterns that shimmered under the lights.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa - GhPage

The sleeves of her outfit were also exaggerated and voluminous which added dramatic flair and couture elegance to her appearance.

Her makeup was glamorous and cohesive with the outfit.


She completed her look with bold statement earrings and a necklace that complemented the sparkle of her dress.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Netizens Reactions…

@Capccino – I knew this gal was really hungry for fame the day she referred to herself as a star during the football contest

@OPaana – Wow if I no turn fashion designer I go turn camera man cos what

@Fiifi101 – The fame di33r you go get buh with this kind of outfit which company go give you a life changing deal? Unless am open for ads 150 and 300gh deals nkoaAaa

@Suronyamenipa – You had the worst dress of the night… you don’t need to be naked to be seen.

READ ALSO: Tipper Truck crashes into over 5 cars and a pragya at Kumasi Krofrom

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ghana is so expensive - King Promise laments

King Promise crowned Artiste Of The Year 2025 at the TGMA

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

GhPageNews

TODAY

Sunday, May 11, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

Gifty and Edmond

Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on- Ghanaians cry after seeing Kofi Mole looking sick

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways