Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

At the just-ended TGMAs, model and influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa made a bold and captivating fashion statement on the red carpet.

Benedicta stunned in a rich royal blue outfit that was accented with silver embellishments.

The form-fitting dress featured a daring, plunging neckline that commanded attention.

Her controversial outfit was also adorned with large, intricate circular silver patterns that shimmered under the lights.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Adom FM

The sleeves of her outfit were also exaggerated and voluminous which added dramatic flair and couture elegance to her appearance.

Her makeup was glamorous and cohesive with the outfit.



She completed her look with bold statement earrings and a necklace that complemented the sparkle of her dress.

Netizens Reactions…

@Capccino – I knew this gal was really hungry for fame the day she referred to herself as a star during the football contest

@OPaana – Wow if I no turn fashion designer I go turn camera man cos what

@Fiifi101 – The fame di33r you go get buh with this kind of outfit which company go give you a life changing deal? Unless am open for ads 150 and 300gh deals nkoaAaa

@Suronyamenipa – You had the worst dress of the night… you don’t need to be naked to be seen.

READ ALSO: Tipper Truck crashes into over 5 cars and a pragya at Kumasi Krofrom