Ghanaians are very lazy – Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial Politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong have passed a remark which has got people asking questions.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong has expressed his resentment at the lazy attitude of lots of Ghanaians.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Kennedy Agyapong said that Ghanaians are very lazy and they later turn around to accuse people who work very hard.

According to the maverick politician, his over 800 workers abandoned the 500 hectares of rice farm he has in his constituency when it was time for harvesting.

He cited another example of when he went to Tema Harbour to unload panels from his twenty-three containers for his cold store business.

The eight young and energetic boys he hired to remove the panels on two of his containers said they were tired and needed their payment for the day.

The above-mentioned scenarios among others he’s experienced influenced his comments that Ghanaians are very lazy.

He said; ” Ghanaians are very lazy and all they know is accusing one person who works hard to come out of those lazy people and be successful and they point hands on them as dealing in drugs etc..”