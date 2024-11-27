Ghanaians vow to unfollow Oheneba Jude for endoring Dr Bawumia

Rising TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude, has stirred heated debate after publicly endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a now-viral video.

In this now circulating video that has received mixed reactions from social media users, Jude praised the new patriotic party for policies such as the Free SHS program.

In the video, Jude highlighted the personal and societal benefits of the initiative and urged his followers to support Dr Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

The endorsement, however, has drawn criticism, with many questioning whether influencers should venture into political advocacy.

Netizens Reactions…

IMG 0798

@MizAyra – Guy now that you’re becoming known nu eei eei ?sad for him in advance . You don’t buy food nti you can’t relate to anything. Yooo they will start coming for him soon ?

@AkosuaKwakyewaa – Wrong movvvvvvvvvvve

@AbenaOdi – Oh Jude don’t don’t don’t noooooo

-- AD --

@Nhyira 6205 – Jude don’t involve yourself in politics it’s a waste of time please concentrate on your career instead