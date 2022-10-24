Ghanaians who insult Akufo-Addo are villagers and witches – Okyenhene

- Advertisement -

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has insinuated that the people who criticize and insult President Akufo-Addo over the current economic hardship are uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.

Speaking On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the inauguration of Archeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region, the overlord of the Abuakwa Kingdom argued that Nana Addo has more than helped Ghanaians hence he can’t fathom why people have launched a booing campaign on him.

READ ALSO: You’re incompetent – Efia Odo fires Nana Addo

He emphatically stated that Ghanaians must appreciate the significant contribution of President Akufo-Addo to the development of the country as a result of the numerous policies such as Free Senior High School implemented since assuming office as President.

As argued by Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Ghana isn’t the only country crippled with economic crisis at the moment because the current economic hardship is a global phenomenon.

In his own words;

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him”.

”those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church you will not insult an elder. If you are not villager then you may be a witch or wizard”.

While wishing and encouraging the president, Nana Ofori Pani Amotia told Nana Addo that;

“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and enviness, you must becareful because one day !one day ! one day! one day! One day ! truth will overcome evil lies and envy”.

On illegal mining, Okyenhene called on all to support the President to end the menace.

“Politicians want votes. Nobody will put his presidency on the line for the fight against galamsey. All that politicians like are votes but for him (President Akufo Addo) he doesn’t care about votes but the welfare and wellbeing of the voter is paramount to him”

READ ALSO: Okyehene refused to help dying Amissah Arthur- Stan Dogbe

Okeyhene’s comments have angered a lot of Ghanaians o the internet who have equally hit back at him in a very disrespectful manner.

They have vowed to vote the NPP government out of office come 2024 general elections.