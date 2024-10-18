Ghanaians Who Will Vote For Bawumia Have Mental Issues- Kofi Gabs

Netherlands-based Ghanaian social media content creator, Kofi Gabs aka Mr Happiness, has taken the vice president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia to the cleaners.

Kofi Gabs has in a viral self-recorded video fired some shots at the vice president of Ghana, stating that if anyone at all could become the president of Ghana, it shouldn’t be Bawumia.

This comes after the vice president, whilst answering dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale’s question when he met with the people within the creative art industry said that he is from the street, hence, changing the lives of people on the street is a priority he wishes to keep.

Kofi Gabs claims there is no sense in Bawumia’s statement, saying that Bawumi is currently the vice president and doubles as the head of the economy, yet, people on the street, and all Ghanaians are suffering.

He went on to add that the vice president talks as though he is in primary two, adding that any Ghanaian who voted for the vice president has a mental problem.