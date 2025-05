The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has expressed optimism in the NPP wining the 2028 general election.

Despite how Ghanaians are praising the incumbent NDC government, Dr. Bawumia believes they are doing nothing.

The politician claims the NPP has an upper hand in winning the 2028 general election.

According to him, during that period, Ghanaians will be calling on the NPP to rescue them from the NDC government.