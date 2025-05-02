type here...
Ghanaians will miss Akufo Addo and name him the best former president ever- Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has stated that sooner or later, Ghanaians will miss former President, Akufo Addo.

Dr. Bawumia believes that President Akufo Addo did great things during his time, but Ghanaians seem not to notice them.

According to Dr. Bawumia, Ghanaians will soon notice how well Akufo Addo managed the country and give him his flowers.

He noted that history would repeat itself since the same thing happened to former President Kuffour.

Dr. Bawumia recounted how Ghanaians treated President Kuffour as an outcast and of treacherous behavior soon after he had handed over power.

Speaking at the NPP’s “Thank You” tour held in Kumasi, Abuakwa, the former president stated that former President Kuffour was regarded as the worst former president after he had handed over power.

However, after several years, Dr. Bawumia claims former President Kuffour is regarded as the best former president.

He is therefore positive that very soon, former President Akufo Addo will be labeled the best former president.

