type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ghanaians would have celebrated if I was the one arrested in Uganda...
Entertainment

Ghanaians would have celebrated if I was the one arrested in Uganda – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaians would have celebrated if I was the one arrested in Uganda - Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has joined the many voices on social media calling for the release of Omar Lay from police custody.

One of the trending stories on social media at the moment is the arrest of Nigerian musician Omah Lay in Uganda.

The popular musician was arrested for breaking COVID-19 protocol in the country after having a sold out concert in the country some few days ago.

As it stands now, some people on social media have started #freeOmahlay campaign on social media as a way of putting pressure on the Ugandan authorities to release the musician.

Ghana’s very own Shatta Wale happens to be one of the people on social media championing the release of Omah Lay in the East Africa country.

But according to him in a post sighted on social media, some Ghanaians who have celebrated if he was the one in the shoes of Omah Lay.

He stated that they would have called on the authorities in that country to jail him for six(6) years.

Shatta Wale concluded that Ghanaian artiste should take a cue from what the Nigerian celebrities for their own because that is the love he has always been preaching about.

He posted: “If it was shatta wale that was Arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years ?????

#FreeOmahLay#FreeTems Ghana creative arts should start learning form Nigerians .. This is what we call Love”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale screenshot
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News