Ghanaians would have celebrated if I was the one arrested in Uganda – Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has joined the many voices on social media calling for the release of Omar Lay from police custody.

One of the trending stories on social media at the moment is the arrest of Nigerian musician Omah Lay in Uganda.

The popular musician was arrested for breaking COVID-19 protocol in the country after having a sold out concert in the country some few days ago.

As it stands now, some people on social media have started #freeOmahlay campaign on social media as a way of putting pressure on the Ugandan authorities to release the musician.

Ghana’s very own Shatta Wale happens to be one of the people on social media championing the release of Omah Lay in the East Africa country.

But according to him in a post sighted on social media, some Ghanaians who have celebrated if he was the one in the shoes of Omah Lay.

He stated that they would have called on the authorities in that country to jail him for six(6) years.

Shatta Wale concluded that Ghanaian artiste should take a cue from what the Nigerian celebrities for their own because that is the love he has always been preaching about.

He posted: “If it was shatta wale that was Arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years ?????

#FreeOmahLay#FreeTems Ghana creative arts should start learning form Nigerians .. This is what we call Love”

See screenshot below: