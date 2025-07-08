type here...
Ghanaians would have enjoyed the cedi’s appreciation better if the NPP had won power- Jennifer Queen

By Mzta Churchill
Jennifer Queen

A staunch member of the NPP, Jennifer Oforiwaa Prempeh, popularly known by the pseudonym Jennifer Queen has sparked a debate online.

Jennifer Queen has stated emphatically that Ghanaians are not enjoying enough under the NDC government.

According to Jennifer, even though the cedi is appreciating against the dollar, Ghanaians are still struggling.

Jennifer believes that this is the time that Ghanaians should enjoy and be stress-free, however, the NDC has made it impossible.

She concluded her statement that, if it were the NPP that was in power, the life of the ordinary Ghanaian would have been better.

Jennifer Queen said, “If the NPP had won power, Ghanaians would be enjoying the full benefits of the Cedi’s appreciation more than they are under the NDC”.

